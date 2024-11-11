China-Pakistan Digital Edu Promotion Moot held in Shandong

Islamabad - Shandong Vocational College of Information Technology, in conjunction with more than 100 educational institutions, universities, research institutes and technology companies, held the China-Pakistan Digital Education Promotion Conference in Shandong, China.

It was attended by more than 180 representatives from China and Pakistan.

The participants included Afifa Shajia Awais, Education Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Aisha Saeed, Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Shahid Zaman, Chief Operating Officer of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab, Rashid Ali, Director General of the TEVTA, Punjab, and Syed Muhammad Waqar Uddin, Director of the Academic Department of the TEVTA, Punjab.

“Bilateral collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is of great importance.

In a rapidly developing world, providing our young people with the necessary skills and education is crucial to their personal growth and the prosperity of our country,” said Ms Afifa Shajia Awais in her keynote speech, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro.

She hoped that by sharing practical skills, promoting technical exchanges and innovation capabilities, the cooperation in TVET between China and Pakistan will be deepened to jointly create a brighter and more prosperous future for both countries.

Shahid Zaman emphasized that this conference is a crucial step in the cooperation journey between the two countries after the establishment of the China-Pakistan Digital Education Alliance in Chongqing this year, and it is of great significance to further explore new ways of cooperation in the field of digital education.

“I hope that more Pakistani youth could share the dividends of technological progress and thus increase their skills and knowledge, “ he added.

SDCIT Party Committee Secretary Wang Xierui emphasized that a cross-border online education platform and a mechanism for mutual visits between teachers and students between the two countries as well as build a digital education talent pool will be planned step-by-step so as to enhance the adaptability, popularity and influence of digital education.

During the conference, Afifa Shajia Awais, Aisha Saeed, Shahid Zaman, Wang Peng, General Manager of ITMC Technology Co, Ltd, one of the organizers, and Ding Wenli, President of SDCIT, jointly unveiled the Pakistan Luban-Mozi College (ITMC).

In addition, Pakistani education representatives attending the conference visited a series of practice bases established by SDCIT, such as the Cyberspace Security Innovation Industry College and the Virtual Reality Training Base.