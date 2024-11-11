China's import expo logs new-high of $80bn in tentative deals

The 7th China International Import Expo ended in Shanghai on Sunday, logging $80.01 billion in tentative deals for one-year purchases of goods and services, marking a new high.

This figure represents a 2% increase from that of last year, China Global Television Network reported.

Running from Nov. 5 to 10, the expo this year attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also set a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event.

Several foreign leaders, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Mongolian Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene, and Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic attended the event.

Some 3,800 journalists from domestic and international media also attended the expo.

At the expo, more than 400 new products, new technologies and new services were unveiled.

Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the expo has evolved into a significant platform that highlights China's new development paradigm, and offers opportunities for global trade.​​​​​​​