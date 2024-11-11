Monday, November 11, 2024
CM Punjab launches PKR 3billion mechanized farming project for onions,tomatoes

Web Desk
3:27 PM | November 11, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a mechanized farming project worth 3 billion PKR aimed at boosting onion and tomato cultivation.

This is the first initiative of its kind in the province, designed to enhance vegetable farming through modern methods.

The program includes a subsidy of approximately 70% on agricultural machinery, such as planters and pruners, to support mechanized farming of vegetables. Additionally, subsidies will be available on dryers, graders, and pulping units to facilitate value addition for onions and tomatoes.

The districts selected for onion cultivation under this project are Lodhran, Multan, and Vehari, while tomato farming will focus on the districts of Khushab, Sheikhupura, and Muzaffargarh.

Web Desk

