Crisis Mode

Pakistan finds itself amid a trifecta of public health crises, each demanding urgent action and, quite frankly, some soul-search­ing by those in power. Dengue fever has resurged with force, particularly in the Rawalpindi area, exceeding the infection rates of recent years despite preventive measures. This isn’t an isolated fail­ure. In addition, polio—a disease nearly eradicated worldwide—has made a troubling comeback, with Pakistan now one of the only two remaining countries, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains en­demic. The fact that Pakistan has reported 40 new cases, a stark rise from single-digit figures in prior years, should ring alarm bells.

Completing this unfortunate triad is the worsening smog crisis, which has blanketed Punjab, choking its residents and causing a cascade of health problems. The full impact of this pollution surge has yet to be quantified, but if previous years are any indication, the consequences for public health will be dire.

It’s difficult to ignore how other nations, facing similar challenges, have succeeded where Pakistan stumbles. Take, for example, Singa­pore’s dengue control, or India’s strides against polio, with vacci­nation campaigns that nearly wiped out the virus. China’s compre­hensive approach to air quality in major cities serves as yet another example. Each of these countries has taken decisive action and in­vested in sustainable public health solutions.

So why does Pakistan falter each year? This troubling pattern re­veals an unsettling trend: instead of improving, the situation deterio­rates. The government must reflect on what it takes to break this cycle of crisis. The repeated health emergencies underscore the need for robust, continuous planning and execution, not just ad-hoc measures. If Pakistan wants to safeguard its population, especially vulnerable communities, it must commit to comprehensive, long-term solutions.