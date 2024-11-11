Dacoit arrested after encounter with police

MULTAN - In a late-night police encounter near Pul Jhakri Canal in Muzaffarabad po­lice precincts, a notorious dacoit was arrested in an injured state.

Fayyaz, son of Allah Ditta, a want­ed offender with a history of armed robberies, attempted murders and thefts, was taken into custody after an exchange of fire with police.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. when Muzaffarabad police received a report of three armed suspects depriving a man of mo­bile-phone and an unregistered motorcycle at gunpoint before flee­ing towards Pul Jhakri. Responding swiftly, Station House Officer (SHO) Bashir Ahmed, along with a team, set up a checkpoint at the canal bridge to intercept the suspects.

The robbers started firing at the police party in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated the fire, and in crossfire Fayyaz was wounded. He was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment. However, other two criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The police also recovered motor­cycle, mobile-phone and a 30-bore pistol from the arrested accused.

A case has been registered and fur­ther investigation was underway.

PEOPLE FACE HARDSHIPSDUE TO SEWAGE ISSUES

The sewage is severely affecting houses and shops in Union Council 5, Usmanabad area, of Multan, accord­ing to residents of the locality.

Continuous overflow of filthy wa­ter has created unbearable living conditions, with foul odors and unhy­gienic surroundings making daily life difficult, they complained while talk­ing to APP on Sunday. They said that various complaints to the relevant authorities had so far led to no signif­icant action. “Our children can’t play outside, and we’re constantly wor­ried about them getting sick. Diseas­es are occurring due to dirty water, and it has become difficult to breathe in this environment,” they added.

The overflowing sewage has also affected local businesses, with shop­keepers experiencing a sharp decline in customers, who avoid visiting the area due to unsanitary environment. Small business owners have called for a swift response to the issue.