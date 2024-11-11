Discussions held on various topics including agriculture, economy and arts at Adab Festival 2024

KARACHI - Adab Festival Pakistan re­turned for its 8th edition held on Sunday, at Habitt City, bringing together a re­markable lineup of speakers, thinkers and artists for a full day of insightful discussions, performances and celebra­tions of Pakistan’s literary and cultural heritage. The day kicked off with a highly entertaining play by Khaled Anam of Grips Theatre, ‘Unfit Ball Hai Dunya Meray Agay.’ This was followed by a formal inauguration ceremony fea­turing inspiring speeches by Ameena Saiyid, Munis Abdul­lah, Shoaib Arshad, and Adab Festival partners. The coveted Adab Festival/Infaq Founda­tion Literary Awards for Urdu, Sindhi, and English literary works, recognizing the best in each language, came up next, with a special musical perfor­mance by Arieb Azhar adding a celebratory tone to the event. According to the press release, the first discussion session of the day featured Miftah Ismail in conversation with Omayr Aziz Saiyid on economics and governance. This was fol­lowed by a gripping talk on Jinnah’s Vision Revisited: Pak­istan at 77, featuring Yasser Latif Hamdani, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Ali Usman Qasmi, and Moderator Syeda Maham Zahra, exploring Pakistan’s journey. The next session of the day was on Science, Art, and Heritage: a life long jour­ney, which featured a talk by Dr Abed Chaudhury, examin­ing the intersections of sci­ence and cultural identity.