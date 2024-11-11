Discussions held on various topics including agriculture, economy and arts at Adab Festival 2024

KARACHI - Adab Festival Pakistan returned for its 8th edition held on Sunday, at Habitt City, bringing together a remarkable lineup of speakers, thinkers and artists for a full day of insightful discussions, performances and celebrations of Pakistan’s literary and cultural heritage. The day kicked off with a highly entertaining play by Khaled Anam of Grips Theatre, ‘Unfit Ball Hai Dunya Meray Agay.’ This was followed by a formal inauguration ceremony featuring inspiring speeches by Ameena Saiyid, Munis Abdullah, Shoaib Arshad, and Adab Festival partners. The coveted Adab Festival/Infaq Foundation Literary Awards for Urdu, Sindhi, and English literary works, recognizing the best in each language, came up next, with a special musical performance by Arieb Azhar adding a celebratory tone to the event. According to the press release, the first discussion session of the day featured Miftah Ismail in conversation with Omayr Aziz Saiyid on economics and governance. This was followed by a gripping talk on Jinnah’s Vision Revisited: Pakistan at 77, featuring Yasser Latif Hamdani, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Ali Usman Qasmi, and Moderator Syeda Maham Zahra, exploring Pakistan’s journey. The next session of the day was on Science, Art, and Heritage: a life long journey, which featured a talk by Dr Abed Chaudhury, examining the intersections of science and cultural identity.