Dozens detained after defying Amsterdam protest ban

AMSTERDAM - Dutch police detained dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam on Sunday after they de­fied a demonstration ban, put in place in the wake of violence against Israeli football supporters.

Earlier in the day, the Amsterdam District Court upheld a decision by the mayor to ban protests in the city, three days after it was rocked by violence between Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans and men on scooters in several areas of the city.

But hundreds of pro­testers nevertheless gath­ered in the city’s Dam square, holding up plac­ards that said “We want our streets back” and chanting “Free Pales­tine”, an AFP correspon­dent saw. Police in riot gear moved in on the pro­testers in the afternoon, shortly after the court up­held the ban on protests, detaining dozens, accord­ing to AFP reporters on the scene. In attacks that sparked outrage around the world, Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were briefly hospitalised after coming under assault fol­lowing a match with the local Ajax team on Thurs­day evening.

The clashes came amid a rise in anti-Semitism globally since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. “The mayor has rightly decided that there will be a ban on demon­strating in the city this weekend,” the court an­nounced on X. It therefore “rejected the request” by protests to hold their demonstration.

‘Right to protest’

Dutch activist Frank van der Linde applied for an urgent permit to demon­strate on the city’s fa­mous Dam Square, de­spite a temporary ban on protests announced by mayor Femke Halse­ma on Friday. Van der Linde wanted to protest on the Dam against the “genocide in Gaza, but also because our right to protest has been tak­en away,” Dutch national news agency ANP quot­ed him as saying.

Friday’s emergency measures also included an increase in police and a ban on wearing face masks and were due to stay in place until Mon­day morning.

But on Sunday after­noon hundreds of dem­onstrators started gath­ering at the square in the city’s centre, despite a heavy police presence.

“This protest has noth­ing to do with anti-Semi­tism,” said Alexander van Stokkum, one of the dem­onstrators. “It is against Israeli hooligans who were destroying our city,” he told AFP. The Israe­li embassy however cau­tioned that “Israelis and Jews staying in Amster­dam are advised to stay away from demonstra­tions and central populat­ed areas and keep a low profile.”