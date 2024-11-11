“Ruin is the destination toward which all men rush, each pursuing his own best interest in a society that believes in the freedom of the commons. Freedom in a commons brings ruin to all.”
–Garrett Hardin, The Tragedy of the Commons
The tourism industry raises complex ethical, environmental, and cultural issues, especially within a globalised world where the influx of tourists can profoundly impact local communities. While many profit from tourism, we must ask: who wins and who loses? Developing a broad and nuanced understanding of these impacts is critical, particularly in areas like Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Pakistan, where ecotourism is becoming an increasingly popular and potentially transformative model for sustainable economic growth.
Ecotourism promotes sustainable development, which the Brundtland Report defines as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” This principle aligns with ecotourism, which aims to balance environmental preservation with economic benefits for local communities. As GB evolves into a major tourist destination, expanding ecotourism could provide alternative livelihoods, protect ecosystems, and foster a sustainable relationship between nature and tourism.
The global tourism industry, according to the World Economic Forum, contributes 10% of global GDP and 7% of international trade, supporting one in every ten jobs worldwide. While these statistics showcase tourism’s economic impact, they also indicate the pressures mass tourism places on natural landscapes and local populations. Ecotourism serves as an essential counterbalance, enabling regions like GB to gain economic benefits without compromising environmental and cultural integrity. The goals of ecotourism in GB include attracting foreign investment, creating local employment, preserving natural ecosystems, and addressing the socio-ecological challenges hindering sustainable development. GB is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, from the towering peaks of Nanga Parbat, K2, and Rakaposhi to the lush valleys of Hunza and Skardu, all of which require careful management to avoid degradation.
Organisations such as the WWF-Pakistan have pioneered sustainable tourism initiatives in GB. Over the last two decades, WWF-Pakistan has trained ecotourism guides and porters, organised Pakistan’s first sustainable tourism convention in 1999, and promoted controlled sport hunting, which provides economic benefits to local communities while conserving wildlife. These efforts lay a foundation upon which sustainable ecotourism in GB can be expanded.
Switzerland’s approach to ecotourism provides a useful model. Known for its Alpine landscapes and well-regulated tourism, Switzerland emphasises environmental preservation and community benefits. In places like Zermatt and St. Moritz, restrictions on vehicle use reduce pollution, preserving air quality and maintaining natural surroundings. Swiss tourism authorities also promote local culture and crafts, allowing tourists to experience authentic traditions while supporting artisans’ livelihoods. A similar approach could benefit GB, where eco-friendly transportation options, restricted access to sensitive areas like Fairy Meadows, Naltar, and Deosai National Park, and promoting GB’s crafts, music, and traditional cuisine could enrich visitors’ experiences while creating sustainable economic opportunities.
Some key destinations in GB showcase the diversity and natural beauty of the region. Kachura Lake, Shangrila, and Manthoka Waterfall near Skardu are renowned for their clear waters and stunning landscapes. However, implementing sustainable tourism practices such as waste management, restrictions on plastics, and conservation of local flora and fauna is essential to preserve these sites. Fairy Meadows, with its views of Nanga Parbat, is increasingly popular but risks environmental damage from deforestation and pollution. Limiting visitor numbers and establishing eco-friendly accommodation could ensure the meadow remains unspoiled for future generations.
Deosai National Park, known as the “Land of Giants,” hosts unique species such as the Himalayan brown bear. Here, strict guidelines on camping and waste disposal, along with educational ecotourism programmes, could help visitors appreciate its ecological significance. Similarly, less-explored landscapes like Domail, Minimarg, Qamri Valley, and Shilla Valley offer untapped potential for ecotourism. Local homestays and guided nature walks in these areas could yield both economic and conservation benefits. Naltar Valley, with its colourful lakes and ski resort, presents year-round tourism potential, while Attabad Lake in Hunza has become a popular site for boating and sightseeing. Enforcing eco-friendly boating and waste management practices around the lake could make it a model for sustainable development.
Gilgit-Baltistan’s natural hot springs, like Jarba Xho & Chu Torn’ in Shigar, are other examples of resources that could benefit from ecotourism. Preserving the cultural and ecological integrity of these sites would prevent degradation from over-tourism, allowing future visitors to experience them in their natural states. Each of these locations represents an opportunity to develop ecotourism in ways that respect the environment, enhance the visitor experience, and support local communities.
Ecotourism in GB offers numerous advantages. It brings economic benefits, attracting investment and creating jobs, while promoting cultural preservation through support for traditional crafts, festivals, and practices that instil pride and generate income for artisans. Ecotourism’s emphasis on responsible practices protects GB’s landscapes, reduces pollution, limits resource exploitation, and conserves biodiversity. It also fosters social cohesion as communities work together to manage tourism and share its benefits. Moreover, improved infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, and education facilities, often accompanies tourism growth.
At the global level, ecotourism could enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a sustainable destination. Recognising the importance of sustainable tourism, the United Nations declared 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Taleb Rifai has emphasised that sustainable tourism supports economic, social, and environmental sustainability. For GB, this means promoting tourism that not only generates revenue but also preserves invaluable natural resources and cultural heritage for future generations. Switzerland’s model provides a roadmap for GB to capitalise on its beauty without compromising environmental or social welfare.
As the Karakoram Highway, Skardu International Airport, and other infrastructure developments increase GB’s accessibility, the region stands at a pivotal point. Strategic planning, investment, and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism practices could help GB establish itself as a leading ecotourism destination. Through ecotourism, Gilgit-Baltistan has the opportunity to protect its remarkable landscapes, empower its communities, and foster a tourism model in harmony with nature. By committing to sustainable development, GB can ensure that its natural and cultural heritage is preserved, allowing locals and visitors alike to appreciate its beauty for generations to come.
Gilgit-Baltistan is more than just a piece of land; it is an asset for Pakistan. By prioritising GB’s sustainable development, Pakistan can boost its economy during times of crisis, offering a glimpse of potential prosperity.
Maqsood Hussain
The writer a student at Quaid-e-Azam University, originally from Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.