“Ruin is the destination toward which all men rush, each pur­suing his own best interest in a society that believes in the freedom of the commons. Freedom in a com­mons brings ruin to all.”

–Garrett Hardin, The Tragedy of the Commons

The tourism industry raises complex ethical, environmen­tal, and cultural issues, especial­ly within a globalised world where the influx of tourists can profoundly impact local communities. While many profit from tourism, we must ask: who wins and who loses? Developing a broad and nuanced understanding of these im­pacts is critical, particularly in areas like Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Pakistan, where ecotourism is becoming an increasingly popular and potentially transformative model for sustainable economic growth.

Ecotourism promotes sustainable development, which the Brundtland Report defines as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future gen­erations to meet their own needs.” This principle aligns with ecotourism, which aims to balance environmental preser­vation with economic benefits for local communities. As GB evolves into a ma­jor tourist destination, expanding eco­tourism could provide alternative live­lihoods, protect ecosystems, and foster a sustainable relationship between na­ture and tourism.

The global tourism industry, accord­ing to the World Economic Forum, con­tributes 10% of global GDP and 7% of international trade, supporting one in every ten jobs worldwide. While these statistics showcase tourism’s econom­ic impact, they also indicate the pres­sures mass tourism places on natural landscapes and local populations. Eco­tourism serves as an essential counter­balance, enabling regions like GB to gain economic benefits without compromis­ing environmental and cultural integri­ty. The goals of ecotourism in GB include attracting foreign investment, creating local employment, preserving natural ecosystems, and addressing the socio-ecological challenges hindering sustain­able development. GB is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, from the towering peaks of Nanga Parbat, K2, and Rakaposhi to the lush valleys of Hunza and Skardu, all of which require careful management to avoid degradation.

Organisations such as the WWF-Pak­istan have pioneered sustainable tour­ism initiatives in GB. Over the last two decades, WWF-Pakistan has trained ec­otourism guides and porters, organ­ised Pakistan’s first sustainable tourism convention in 1999, and promoted con­trolled sport hunting, which provides economic benefits to local communities while conserving wildlife. These efforts lay a foundation upon which sustainable ecotourism in GB can be expanded.

Switzerland’s approach to ecotourism provides a useful model. Known for its Alpine landscapes and well-regulated tourism, Switzerland emphasises envi­ronmental preservation and communi­ty benefits. In places like Zermatt and St. Moritz, restrictions on vehicle use reduce pollution, preserving air quality and maintaining natural surroundings. Swiss tourism authorities also promote local culture and crafts, allowing tourists to experience authentic traditions while supporting artisans’ livelihoods. A sim­ilar approach could benefit GB, where eco-friendly transportation options, re­stricted access to sensitive areas like Fairy Meadows, Naltar, and Deosai Na­tional Park, and promoting GB’s crafts, music, and traditional cuisine could en­rich visitors’ experiences while creating sustainable economic opportunities.

Some key destinations in GB show­case the diversity and natural beauty of the region. Kachura Lake, Shangrila, and Manthoka Waterfall near Skardu are renowned for their clear waters and stunning landscapes. However, imple­menting sustainable tourism practic­es such as waste management, restric­tions on plastics, and conservation of local flora and fauna is essential to pre­serve these sites. Fairy Meadows, with its views of Nanga Parbat, is increas­ingly popular but risks environmental damage from deforestation and pollu­tion. Limiting visitor numbers and es­tablishing eco-friendly accommodation could ensure the meadow remains un­spoiled for future generations.

Deosai National Park, known as the “Land of Giants,” hosts unique spe­cies such as the Himalayan brown bear. Here, strict guidelines on camping and waste disposal, along with education­al ecotourism programmes, could help visitors appreciate its ecological sig­nificance. Similarly, less-explored land­scapes like Domail, Minimarg, Qamri Valley, and Shilla Valley offer untapped potential for ecotourism. Local home­stays and guided nature walks in these areas could yield both economic and conservation benefits. Naltar Val­ley, with its colourful lakes and ski re­sort, presents year-round tourism po­tential, while Attabad Lake in Hunza has become a popular site for boating and sightseeing. Enforcing eco-friend­ly boating and waste management prac­tices around the lake could make it a model for sustainable development.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s natural hot springs, like Jarba Xho & Chu Torn’ in Shigar, are other examples of resources that could benefit from ecotourism. Preserving the cultural and ecological integrity of these sites would prevent degradation from over-tourism, allowing future visitors to experience them in their natural states. Each of these locations represents an opportunity to develop ecotourism in ways that respect the environment, en­hance the visitor experience, and sup­port local communities.

Ecotourism in GB offers numerous ad­vantages. It brings economic benefits, attracting investment and creating jobs, while promoting cultural preservation through support for traditional crafts, festivals, and practices that instil pride and generate income for artisans. Eco­tourism’s emphasis on responsible prac­tices protects GB’s landscapes, reduces pollution, limits resource exploitation, and conserves biodiversity. It also fos­ters social cohesion as communities work together to manage tourism and share its benefits. Moreover, improved infrastructure, including roads, health­care, and education facilities, often ac­companies tourism growth.

At the global level, ecotourism could enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a sus­tainable destination. Recognising the importance of sustainable tourism, the United Nations declared 2017 the In­ternational Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The UN World Tour­ism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Taleb Rifai has emphasised that sustainable tourism supports economic, social, and environmental sustainability. For GB, this means promoting tourism that not only generates revenue but also preserves invaluable natural resources and cultural heritage for future gener­ations. Switzerland’s model provides a roadmap for GB to capitalise on its beau­ty without compromising environmen­tal or social welfare.

As the Karakoram Highway, Skardu International Airport, and other infra­structure developments increase GB’s accessibility, the region stands at a piv­otal point. Strategic planning, invest­ment, and a strong commitment to sus­tainable tourism practices could help GB establish itself as a leading ecotourism destination. Through ecotourism, Gilgit-Baltistan has the opportunity to protect its remarkable landscapes, empower its communities, and foster a tourism mod­el in harmony with nature. By commit­ting to sustainable development, GB can ensure that its natural and cultural her­itage is preserved, allowing locals and visitors alike to appreciate its beauty for generations to come.

Gilgit-Baltistan is more than just a piece of land; it is an asset for Pakistan. By prioritising GB’s sustainable devel­opment, Pakistan can boost its economy during times of crisis, offering a glimpse of potential prosperity.

Maqsood Hussain

The writer a student at Quaid-e-Azam University, originally from Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.