FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw scheduled for December 5 in Miami

The stage is set for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup as the world’s top clubs prepare to learn their group stage opponents during the official tournament draw on December 5, 2024, in Miami, USA.

The draw, to be broadcast live globally at 13:00 local time (19:00 CET) via FIFA.com, FIFA+, and other FIFA channels, marks a significant milestone for club football’s expanded global showcase. The lineup of 32 clubs will be complete by November 30, when the CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Clube Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, determines the last qualifier.

Atlético Mineiro is vying for its second Libertadores title, while Brazilian league leaders Botafogo seek their first, setting up an intense showdown that will finalize the Club World Cup roster.

FIFA has already revealed exciting details for next year’s tournament, including 12 host stadiums across the USA, with Inter Miami CF confirmed as the host representative following a record-breaking MLS season. The tournament kicks off on June 15, 2025, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, while Seattle Sounders FC will play their group matches at Lumen Field.

Dubbed the most inclusive and merit-based club competition ever, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup promises unparalleled excitement for fans worldwide. Additional details on tournament tickets and hospitality options are available at FIFA.com/tickets. Full draw procedures and other updates will be published on the FIFA Media Hub and FIFA.com soon.