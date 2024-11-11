Finance Minister stresses collaborative effort for economic growth

Federal Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to economic improvement on Monday, stating that the government’s role is to establish a supportive framework while all sectors contribute to economic progress.

Addressing the Startup Summit organized by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the minister highlighted the transformative potential of progress in information technology for the country's future. He noted that startups play a key role in enhancing institutional performance and supporting economic growth.

Reflecting on his recent meeting with Saudi Prince Salman bin Abdul Aziz, where the focus was on advancements in super artificial intelligence, Aurangzeb encouraged active private sector participation to strengthen the economy. Speaking via video link, he urged private businesses to join hands in efforts to boost Pakistan's economic resilience.