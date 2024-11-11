Five dead in Thatta accident caused by fog

THATTA - Death toll in jumble up of six vehicles at the National Highway near Gharo has reached to five after two more in­jured of the accident died in hospital.

Earlier, three persons were killed instantly in fog-related traffic mishap in Thatta district on Sunday.

“Two more injured in critical condi­tion succumbed to their injuries soar­ing death toll to five,” hospital admin­istration said.

Five deceased have been identified as Shoaib, Rehman, Nadeem, Moin and Gul Zaman. Four more injured from 12, have been in a precarious condition and shifted to Karachi for medical attendance.

Earlier, at least five persons were killed in two fog-related traffic mis­haps at the National Highway near Gharo and at Darya Khan in Punjab.

Three persons died in accident near Gharo at the National Highway when six vehicles were jumbled up owing to poor visibility caused by foggy weather conditions early morning.

“Three persons were killed, and 14 others have been injured in the inci­dent,” rescue sources said. “Dead bod­ies and injured being shifted to Civil Hospital Thatta,” rescue officials said.

In another fog-related incident a passenger bus rammed into a trailer parked on the roadside at M.M. Road near Darya Khan in Punjab. “Two persons were killed and six others injured in the mishap,” rescuers said.

The injured and bodies were trans­ferred to nearby hospital.

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Uch Sharif to Rawalpindi when it met accident owing to poor visibility caused by foggy conditions.

POLICE CONDUCT GRAND OPERA­TION AGAINST DRUG PEDDLERS, RECOVER ILLICIT LIQUOR

On the directives of Senior superin­tendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, the police teams conduct­ed a grand operation and arrested suspects. A police spokesman told on Sunday that the Hyderabad police un­der supervision of DSP Cantt Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro, conducted search op­erations in the limits of Hatri Police station and Hali Road Police station against drug dealers, suppliers and criminals in which a heavy number of police personnel including DSPs and SHOs took part.

During search operation, snap checking was carried out in different areas and many suspects were appre­hended possessing huge quantities of illicit liquor and dens of liquor were also demolished.