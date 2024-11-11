Former ANP leader Zahid Khan joins PML-N

LOWER DIR - The former central information secretary of the Awami National Party (ANP) and senior politi­cian Senator Zahid Khan along with his family and thousands of associates has resigned from the ANP and joined the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

At the joining ceremony in Odigram, Lower Dir, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gil­git-Baltistan and SAFRON Amir Muqam welcomed Senator Zahid Khan, his family, and thousands of associates to the PML-N, ex­pressing gratitude on behalf of himself, Nawaz Sharif, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Muqam thanked Zahid Khan, stating that his extensive experi­ence would strengthen the party at both the provincial and nation­al levels. Engineer Muqam said that PTI wants to push the coun­try towards default, but using a ‘trump card’ will not grant PTI or its founder any NRO. He empha­sized that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and the efforts of his team, the coun­try is moving towards economic stability, and they will thwart all conspiracies against Pakistan.

The PML-N provincial president highlighted that the interest rate has fallen from 23 percent to 15 percent, and the stock market is reaching historic highs. The Fed­eral Minister added that, thanks to Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if’s efforts, inflation has dropped from 38 percent to 7 percent. He criticized the PTI provincial gov­ernment for its inability to pay salaries to teachers and govern­ment employees while making claims about acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He added that actions compromis­ing national dignity, like raising the American flag at the Swabi gathering, are unacceptable. Engr Amir Muqam noted that the Mal­akand Division, a region impacted by floods and militancy, received additional tax exemptions from the federal government. He stated that despite 12 years of gover­nance, the roads in Malakand re­main in poor condition, with no major projects undertaken.

He also commented that the narrative of prisoner number 804 is causing instability. He as­sured that once restrictions are lifted, the supply of natural gas throughout the division will be swiftly accelerated. In his ad­dress, Zahid Khan shared that he had stepped back from poli­tics but was motivated by the dedication and efforts of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and es­pecially Engr. Amir Muqam’s performance in the province. He expressed his commitment to serve the country through PML-N after 34 years with ANP. The event was attended by the entire PML-N leadership from Mal­akand Division, such as Wajid Ali Khan, Malik Jehanzaib, Qaemus Khan, Muhammad Ali Shah, Sa­jad Khan, and other key leaders.