FTO directs south Punjab coordinator to address tax grievance within 60 days

ISLAMABAD - Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah on Sunday directed the newly-appointed Coordinator for south Punjab Saif-ur-Rehman to actively engage with the business community of the region for creating awareness for prompt redressal of the genuine tax related grievances in a record time within 60 days. He emphasised the importance of educating taxpayers about the FTO secretariat which provide a timely and accessible platform for resolving legitimate tax-related issues, said a news release. By visiting various chambers of commerce across south Punjab, Rehman will directly connect with local business representatives, explaining how the FTO office ensures quick and fair grievance redressal at taxpayers’ convenience. The FTO regional offices offer an effective mechanism to handle complaints related to taxation without requiring lengthy procedures, often resolving cases within a record time of 60 days.