FTO directs south Punjab coordinator to address tax grievance within 60 days

ISLAMABAD - Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah on Sunday directed the newly-appointed Coordina­tor for south Punjab Saif-ur-Rehman to actively engage with the business commu­nity of the region for creat­ing awareness for prompt redressal of the genuine tax related grievances in a record time within 60 days. He emphasised the impor­tance of educating taxpay­ers about the FTO secretar­iat which provide a timely and accessible platform for resolving legitimate tax-related issues, said a news release. By visiting vari­ous chambers of commerce across south Punjab, Rehm­an will directly connect with local business representa­tives, explaining how the FTO office ensures quick and fair grievance redressal at taxpayers’ convenience. The FTO regional offices of­fer an effective mechanism to handle complaints re­lated to taxation without re­quiring lengthy procedures, often resolving cases within a record time of 60 days.