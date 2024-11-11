Global leaders convene in Baku for COP29, seek climate solutions

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) commenced in Baku on Monday, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and activists with a renewed commitment to address intensifying climate crises.

Running until Nov. 22, the event will focus on urgent discussions around global warming, climate adaptation, and sustainability. With extreme weather events on the rise and average global temperatures reaching unprecedented levels, COP29 presents a crucial platform for advancing solutions.

"COP29 will bring together leaders from governments, business, and civil society to advance concrete solutions to the defining issue of our time," the UN noted, emphasizing the need for collaboration to combat the escalating impacts of climate change.

A primary focus at this year’s conference is climate finance. The UN highlights the need for trillions of dollars to assist nations in significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions while building resilience against climate-driven threats.

Established in 1992, the UNFCCC treaty arose from the initial findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), with the goal of stabilizing greenhouse gas concentrations to prevent severe human-driven disruptions to the climate.

Since its inception, the UNFCCC has underpinned global climate agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 and the Paris Agreement in 2015.

The convention’s 198 member countries meet annually to assess progress and negotiate collective responses to the climate crisis. This year’s conference in Baku promises a renewed emphasis on actionable commitments and innovative funding mechanisms to drive global progress.