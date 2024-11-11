Government announces Hajj Policy 2025, sets costs and new regulations for pilgrims

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced on Monday that the 2025 Hajj under the Government’s Hajj Scheme will cost up to Rs1.2 million. The new Hajj policy specifies that the cost will range from Rs1,075,000 to Rs1,175,000, with an additional Rs55,000 for sacrificial offerings.

The minister outlined several key elements of the policy, including options for installment payments and accommodations in Makkah with added fees for double and triple-bed options. Pilgrims will need to pay an initial installment of Rs200,000 with their application, followed by two subsequent payments to complete the Hajj dues. A 50:50 quota distribution will be maintained for government and private Hajj schemes, with a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims set to participate in 2025.

Additional details included regulations on minimum group sizes for private organizers, eligibility rules excluding children under 12, and increased compensation for pilgrims in case of death or serious injury. A sponsorship scheme with reserved seats will be conducted on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, while funds collected will be allocated solely for Hajj expenses in Saudi Arabia.