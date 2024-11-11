Governor Tessori lauds security forces over successful operation against terrorists

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has lauded the security forces for the successful operation against Khawarij terrorist in North Waziristan. Governor Tessori paid tribute to the security forces for bringing 6 Khawarij to hell. The governor said that the killed terrorists took the lives of many innocent people and were eliminated today. Kamran Tessori said that the nation is proud of the security forces. He said that the government, security forces and the entire nation were determined to eliminate the last terrorist from the country.
GOVERNOR FELICITATES NATIONAL CRICKET TEAM ON PAK-AUSTRALIA ODI SERIES WIN
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated the national cricket team and the nation for winning the Pakistan Australia ODI series. He said that after 22 years, Australia has been defeated on its home ground and he congratulates the national team for this achievement. Kamran Tessori said that the Pakistani team made the nation happy by defeating Australia by 8 wickets in the last ODI match. He also paid tribute to the selectors, coaches, captain and players of the national team.