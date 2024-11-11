Monday, November 11, 2024
Governor Tessori lauds security forces over successful operation against terrorists

Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has lauded the security forces for the successful operation against Khawarij terrorist in North Waziristan. Governor Tessori paid tribute to the security forces for bringing 6 Khawarij to hell. The gover­nor said that the killed terrorists took the lives of many innocent people and were eliminated today. Kamran Tessori said that the nation is proud of the security forces. He said that the government, secu­rity forces and the entire nation were determined to eliminate the last terrorist from the country.

GOVERNOR FELICITATES NATIONAL CRICKET TEAM ON PAK-AUSTRALIA ODI SERIES WIN

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has con­gratulated the national cricket team and the nation for winning the Pakistan Australia ODI series. He said that after 22 years, Australia has been defeat­ed on its home ground and he congratulates the na­tional team for this achievement. Kamran Tessori said that the Pakistani team made the nation happy by defeating Australia by 8 wickets in the last ODI match. He also paid tribute to the selectors, coach­es, captain and players of the national team.

Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

