Govt sets 3-4 year goal to eradicate hepatitis: Ahsan Iqbal

Web Desk
4:33 PM | November 11, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Health

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal announced that the government aims to eradicate hepatitis nationwide within the next three to four years.

Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, Iqbal highlighted that this goal is achievable, citing Egypt’s success in eliminating hepatitis within three years.

He also noted the upcoming launch of the Prime Minister's initiative on diabetes. Emphasizing a focus on preventive healthcare, Iqbal stated that increasing public awareness will play a key role in reducing disease incidence, alongside treatment efforts.

