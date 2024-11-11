Govt support crucial in boosting handmade carpet export: CTI

LAHORE - Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman has said that handmade carpet in­dustry is a prominent brand that uniquely represents Paki­stan globally. In a meeting with a delegation of manufacturers and exporters here Sunday, he added that however, the indus­try is facing unfavourable con­ditions due to high raw mate­rial costs, expensive labour, increased freight charges, inadequate government sup­port, and arbitrary policies of regulatory bodies.

He emphasised that if the government reduces tax and provides support in other ar­eas, the industry still has the potential to increase its for­eign exchange earnings. Eja­zur Rehman said that the cur­rent handmade carpet export figures demonstrate a sub­stantial decline, attributed to various factors. Despite this, he expressed confidence that with government patronage, the industry retains consider­able potential to reclaim its global standing. Furthermore, he urged stakeholders to adopt diversified strategies to revit­alise the industry and enhance exports. He has appealed to the government to reconsider the changes made to the tax system for exporters in the current fi­nancial year’s Financial Act. He believes these changes have se­verely impacted the struggling handmade carpet industry, pushing it towards destruc­tion and negatively affecting exports. Ejazur Rehman ex­pressed hope that the govern­ment will treat the tax issues of the handmade carpet industry as a special case and take mea­sures to revive it. He empha­sised that with government as­sistance, the handmade carpet industry can regain its global standing and increase foreign exchange earnings. However, without support, the industry’s survival is at risk. The delega­tion included Saeed Khan, Qa­mar Zia, Saad ur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, Mahmood Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed Butt, Ahmed Irfan, Muhammad Jaffer Khalid, Sheikh Aamir Khalid, Usman Rashid, Ali Ahmed, and several other promi­nent industry representatives.