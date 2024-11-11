Punjab to install air purifiers in commercial areas.

LAHORE - In view of the smog situation, green lockdown is likely to be imposed in more areas of Lahore in a day or two. Envi­ronment Protection Agency (EPA) sources said that a proposed plan is ready to be announced soon, adding that green lockdown would be im­posed in 12 areas of Lahore. These areas include Shimla Pahari, Hussain Chowk, Rail­way Station, Badami Bagh, Islampura. Anarkali, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Defence Phase-VIII, Johar Town, Revenue Society and Thokar Niaz Baig. A green lockdown is also expected in Dharmapura and Shadman market areas, where markets would be closed at 8 pm daily.

Furthermore, commercial generators would be shut down in these 12 areas and rickshaws would be banned. Fifty per cent of the staff would come to private and govern­ment institutions. Likewise, open Bar BQ would be banned in the green lockdown areas.

Life in provincial metropolis on Sunday remained severely impacted and air pollution in­creased to an alarming level in various cities of Punjab.

Despite government’s in­tensified efforts, the provincial capital on Sunday again ranked first in the world in terms of air pollution. The average smog rate in the life in provincial metropolis city in terms of AQIs reached 753.

The air quality index of DHA Phase-VIII in different areas of Lahore was recorded at 1391, the air quality index of the American Consulate was not­ed 860, while the air quality in­dex of The Mall road area was re­corded as 806, while the AQI of Askari-X area reached 725.

Apart from this, Multan’s AQI was recorded at 527, Islamabad at 226 and Rawalpindi’s air qual­ity index at 248. Due to the toxic particles in the atmosphere, the citizens are facing many diseas­es including breathing.

It should be noted that due to the increasing in smog, public entry to all parks, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums in Lahore has already been banned until November 17, while hotels and markets are al­lowed to open until 8 am.

It may be mentioned here that in line with instructions from the Punjab government, the Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens have been closed for tourists due to increasing smog in the provin­cial capital. Moreover the Tomb of Jahangir, the Tomb of Nur Ja­han, and the Shahi Hammam at Delhi Gate will also be closed un­til November 17. On the instruc­tions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government took several measures to com­bat smog focusing on agricul­ture, transport, environment, industry, energy, education and health sectors. To a query he said to reduce the intensity of smog, the government has accel­erated its actions, as the severity of smog has made life haram for the citizens from October to Feb­ruary for many years.

The Punjab government has declared green lockdown to ad­dress the issue, he added. He said a stringent crackdown is under­way against vehicles operating without fitness certificates and those emitting excessive smoke.

On the other hand, according to the Department of Meteorolo­gy, the minimum temperature of Lahore city today is 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 29 degrees Cel­sius. The humidity in the air has reached 93 percent. According to weather forecasters, there is no chance of rain in Lahore city.

The Director General Environ­ment has directed all districts across Punjab to install air pu­rifiers in commercial areas to tackle alarming air pollution levels in key divisions, includ­ing Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala.

According to a notification, is­sued by DG Environment Im­ran Hameed Sheikh on Sunday, all shopping malls in Punjab should install air purifiers, with commercial plazas across the province also expected to com­ply. The directive said that an adequate number of air puri­fiers must be installed to en­sure effective air purification in these public spaces.