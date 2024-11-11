Monday, November 11, 2024
IHC seeks Ministry response on cases against PTI founder Imran

Web Desk
3:47 PM | November 11, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court has requested a response from the Ministry of Interior and other concerned parties regarding Noreen Niazi’s petition seeking details of cases filed against the PTI founder.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir presided over the hearing, with Noreen Niazi's lawyers, Mirza Asim Baig and Shaheena Shahab, representing her in court. The applicant’s counsel urged the court to provide complete details and copies of FIRs registered against the PTI founder.

Additionally, the lawyer requested a restraining order on the PTI founder's arrest in both known and unidentified cases until a final decision on the petition is made.

The IHC has issued notices to the Ministry of Interior, Islamabad IG, and other respondents, asking for a response by Thursday.

