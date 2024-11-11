Imran given fresh questionnaire in £190m case

RAWALPINDI - Former prime minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has given a detailed questionnaire carrying 79 points as part of the investigation launched against him for his alleged involvement in illegal transfer of land, financial benefits and misleading statements regarding UK frozen funds.

The questionnaire, which is based on witness testimonies and documentary evidence, investi­gates Khan’s alleged role in securing 458 kanals of land in exchange for illicit financial gains. The primary focus of the investigation is the Al-Qa­dir Trust, which, according to the inquiry, was al­legedly established after the illegal acquisition of land for the trust - land that reportedly did not even exist at the time of the transaction.

Among the key questions are whether Imran Khan and his associates had illegally benefited fi­nancially from the £190 million transaction in­volving British funds, with £171.159 million po­tentially being diverted for personal gain.

The inquiry also probes potential ties to a Paki­stan-based real estate mogul, questioning wheth­er these dealings were part of a broader illegal financial scheme. Additionally, the questionnaire addresses the role of Shahzad Akbar, a former ad­viser to the PTI government, who is accused of misleading the cabinet during a December 2019 briefing about the transfer of frozen funds from the UK to Pakistan. This comprehensive investi­gation seeks to uncover the full extent of the al­leged corruption and illicit financial arrange­ments tied to Khan and his associates.