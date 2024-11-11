India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

KARACHI - India will not travel to Pakistan for the eight-team Champi­ons Trophy starting in February, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday. Dete­riorating political rela­tions, tense at the best of times, have meant the bitter rivals have not played a bilateral series for over a decade -- with India last tour­ing Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2008.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has received an email from the Interna­tional Cricket Council (ICC), stating that the Indian board has in­formed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the Cham­pions Trophy 2025,” PCB spokesman Sami Ul Hasan told AFP.

“The PCB has for­warded that email to the government of Paki­stan for their advice and guidance,” Hasan added.

Pakistan is due to host the eight-nation event in three cities -- Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi -- from February 19 to March 9 next year but the final schedule was hanging in the balance with India yet to con­firm its participation.

PCB chairman Moshin Naqvi had previously ruled out the possibility of a hybrid event that would have seen India play all its matches on neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates. “Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we’d like to say clear­ly India shouldn’t expect such friendly gestures from us every time,” Naqvi said in Lahore on Saturday. “The government will decide if Pakistan travel for any fu­ture event in India if they don’t come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. “The PCB will not decide that.” The ICC was set to release the Champions Trophy sched­ule this week, but the latest stand-off will likely delay that announcement. The Cham­pions Trophy is the premier ODI competition after the World Cup, with the upcom­ing event featuring Afghani­stan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. Monday marks the 100-day countdown to the event. Nu­clear-armed India and Paki­stan have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent’s partition in 1947 and that rivalry is of­ten reflected on the cricket field. Any cricket match be­tween the two is among the most watched events on the global sporting calendar. Pa­kistan visited India for last year’s ODI World Cup and the PCB expected the ges­ture to be reciprocated for the Champion’s trophy. Paki­stan was forced to stage last year’s Asia Cup using a hy­brid model with India play­ing their matches in addition to the final in Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan have only faced off in ICC multi-nation events since their last bilateral se­ries in the 2012-13 season.