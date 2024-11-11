Israel urges fans to skip France-Israel football match in Paris

JERUSALEM - Authorities have urged Israeli fans to skip Thurs­day’s France-Israel football match in Paris, after vi­olence in Amsterdam following a match between an Israeli team and a local one. The Paris fixture will take place one week after the clashes -- con­demned as “anti-Semitic” by Israeli, Dutch and Eu­ropean leaders -- followed a game between Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dutch team Ajax. About two dozen people were injured in the violence. Is­rael’s National Security Council called on Israelis to “avoid attending sports games/cultural events in­volving Israelis, with an emphasis on the upcoming match of the Israeli national team in Paris”, a state­ment said Sunday. “Groups that want to harm Israe­lis have been identified in a number of European cit­ies” including Brussels, major UK cities, Amsterdam and Paris “on the occasion of the upcoming match of the Israeli national team”, it added. The council also warned Israelis abroad against displaying rec­ognisable signs that they are Israeli or Jewish. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez described the upcoming France-Israel match as high risk.