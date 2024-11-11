Israeli airstrikes kill 30 people, including 7 children, in Lebanon

At least 30 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in eastern and southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said an Israeli strike in the eastern town of Aalamat in Jbeil district killed 23 people, including seven children.

It added that six more were injured in the attack, while rescue efforts were still ongoing to search for survivors.

The ministry said the death toll from the attack is likely to rise as the remains of many victims are scattered in the area.

According to the ministry, three people were also killed and two others injured when Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike in Mashghara town in eastern Lebanon.

One more person was killed and four people were injured in another strike in Sohmor in western Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon, the ministry said.

Three paramedics also lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on a healthcare center in the town of Aadloun in southern Lebanon, it added.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.