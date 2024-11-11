ITF Pakistan J30 World Tennis main draw begins

LAHORE - The ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Em­broidery Mills World Junior Tennis Championship 2024is set to showcase top junior talent from around the world as the main draw commences today (Monday) at the Paki­stan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex in Islamabad. This prestigious event has drawn 47 junior players from 13 countries, including top emerging players from South Korea, Japan, China, Thai­land, Sri Lanka, Canada, and Europe. Among them are 28 boys and 19 girls competing for honors alongside Paki­stan’s own contingent of 28 players, featuring 22 boys and six girls. Ahead of the main competition, four players suc­cessfully advanced through the final qualifying rounds, se­curing their spots in the main draw. The main draw will of­ficially start on Monday, No­vember 11, at 10:00 am, with an opening ceremony sched­uled to take place at 11:00 am, adding to the excitement surrounding this major junior tennis event in Pakistan. In the boys’ singles qualifying fi­nal round on Sunday,Yeonmu Jung (KOR) defeated Minwoo Kim (KOR) 5-7, 6-4, (10-3), Youngchae Oh (KOR) defeat­ed Yota Nishikori (JPN) 6-2, 4-6, (18-16), Seung Woo Han (KOR) defeated Zain Saeed Khalid (PAK) 6-0, 6-0 and Park Dohyun (KOR) def. Patchara­pholLeekul (THA) 6-3, 6-4. Tournament Director Rashid Malik emphasized the impor­tance of the ITF Pakistan J30 World Tennis Championships, calling it a vital platform for young talent to gain invalu­able experience and compete at an international level. “This tournament not only enriches Pakistan’s tennis landscape but also offers our junior play­ers the chance to learn from and play alongside top talent from around the world,” Ma­lik remarked. “I extend my gratitude to PTF and Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) for their professional efforts in organizing such a prestigious event, which will undoubtedly aid our players in refining their skills and el­evating their game. I am also thankful to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Tariq Zaman for sponsoring this prestigious international event.”