Jazz unveils new state-of-the-art headquarters in Islamabad to drive digital innovation

ISLAMABAD - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has officially inaugurated its new state-of-the-art headquarters, the Jazz World HQ, at a purpose-built location in Islamabad’s vibrant new Blue Area, offering stunning views of the F-9 Park and the scenic Mar­galla Hills said a news release.

The move marks a significant milestone in Jazz’s ongoing evolution from a telecom operator to a digital ServiceCo, focusing on delivering innovative digital products and services to Pakistan’s diverse population. The inauguration ceremony was attended by VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, and senior officials from VEON and Jazz’s leadership team. This new headquarters represents Jazz’s commitment to fostering a high-perfor­mance, collaborative workspace centred on modernity, safety, and sustainability.

Speaking at the event, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu remarked, “Pakistan is one of the key markets in VEON’s portfo­lio. Through our leadership position here combined with our global expertise, we are committed to fostering a thriving digi­tal ecosystem. This new head office un­derscores our commitment to supporting Pakistan’s journey toward digital transfor­mation. I congratulate the Jazz team for their hard work and vision, which have en­abled us to deliver critical digital services to millions across the country, driving re­markable growth and creating meaningful impact in the lives of Pakistanis.”

Echoing this sentiment, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim highlighted the significance of the new headquarters in advancing Jazz’s mis­sion of digital transformation. “As we cel­ebrate 30 extraordinary years at Jazz, we’re not only honouring our past but setting the stage for a bold future. This new head­quarters symbolises Jazz’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the empow­erment of our people. This is more than just a workspace – it is a hub of innovation where ideas and collaboration will shape Pakistan’s digital future. As we are transi­tioning from a digital operator into a digital ServiceCo, this facility will help us acceler­ate Pakistan’s vision of digitalisation.” The Jazz World HQ spans 17 floors of advanced workspaces with four basements dedicat­ed to secure parking. Designed in line with LEED standards, the building aligns with Jazz’s environmental objectives by using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems, including a VRF Inverter HVAC system for optimised energy consumption and improved air quality. Safety is ensured through an earthquake-resistant design.