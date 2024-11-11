Juvenile Mental Health Crisis

Recent surveys reveal that near­ly 70% of Pakistani teenagers experience anxiety and depression (UNICEF), a crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Academic pressures are a major factor; 55% of students report severe stress re­lated to their studies, which seri­ously impacts their mental well-being. Yet, with fewer than 500 psychiatrists available for over 240 million people, many young people lack the support they need.

The pandemic further worsened mental health challenges, with children’s mental health disorders increasing by 45% during lock­downs (UNICEF). The disruptions to education and social isolation have created a pressing need for mental health interventions.

Incorporating mental health ed­ucation into school curricula, pro­viding on-campus counselling, and launching community aware­ness campaigns can help address this crisis. Reducing stigma around mental health issues and creating supportive environments are cru­cial steps forward. It’s vital for our government and educational insti­tutions to prioritise mental health initiatives for our youth.

MEHAR KHAN,

Karachi.