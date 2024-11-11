Juvenile Mental Health Crisis

Recent surveys reveal that nearly 70% of Pakistani teenagers experience anxiety and depression (UNICEF), a crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Academic pressures are a major factor; 55% of students report severe stress related to their studies, which seriously impacts their mental well-being. Yet, with fewer than 500 psychiatrists available for over 240 million people, many young people lack the support they need.
The pandemic further worsened mental health challenges, with children’s mental health disorders increasing by 45% during lockdowns (UNICEF). The disruptions to education and social isolation have created a pressing need for mental health interventions.
Incorporating mental health education into school curricula, providing on-campus counselling, and launching community awareness campaigns can help address this crisis. Reducing stigma around mental health issues and creating supportive environments are crucial steps forward. It’s vital for our government and educational institutions to prioritise mental health initiatives for our youth.
MEHAR KHAN,
Karachi.