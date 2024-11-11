‘KP energy resources valuable treasures’

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Energy and Power, Engineer Tariq Mehmood Sadozai, emphasized the value of the province’s natural energy resources, describing them as valuable treasures capable of bringing revolutionary changes to the region.

Addressing an introductory meeting in the Energy Department after assuming his new responsibilities, Sadozai highlighted the need for passion and effective management to fully harness these resources. He noted the significant work already being carried out by the Energy and Power Department, as well as its subsidiaries, including the Pakistan Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL). He expressed confidence that these efforts would contribute significantly to the province’s development in the near future.

Sadozai also assured that a strong voice would be raised at the federal level to address energy-related issues impacting the province.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Secretary Energy & Power Nisar Ahmed Khan, Special Secretary Irfan Wazir, Special Secretaries Shah Fahad, Abdul Haseeb, Akhlaq Ahmed, Chief Planning Officer Dr. Kashif, and other key officials.

During the meeting, Additional Secretary Admin Shah Fahad briefed the attendees on the progress of various energy projects. He highlighted the completion of multiple hydropower projects generating billions of rupees annually, as well as six ongoing projects with a total capacity of 223 megawatts. He also informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company had been established to enhance the province’s power system and ensure the transmission of generated electricity. Additionally, projects are underway to lay new transmission lines.

Shah Fahad further elaborated on efforts to convert thousands of schools, mosques, and health units to solar energy. In the next two years, two major projects will be launched to convert eligible households and government buildings to solar power.

SA Sadozai expressed satisfaction with the department’s performance and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the timely completion of ongoing energy projects while increasing the department’s revenue.