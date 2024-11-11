Kundi greets forces on successful operation against terrorists in SW

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday congratulated the nation and security forces on the successful operation against militants in the Spin Wam area of South Waziristan Upper.

A major security operation, carried out by the Pakistan Army, resulted in the elimination of six terrorists.

The Governor hailed the operation as a significant victory in the ongoing battle against terrorism.

He commended the security forces for their bravery and professionalism in neutralizing the terrorists and thwarting their malicious plans.

He also expressed his gratitude to the forces for their dedication to safeguarding the country.

“Security forces have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment and courage in the fight against terrorism. Their prompt and effective action has thwarted the dangerous designs of these terrorists,” said Faisal Karim Kundi.

Kundi further emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand united with the security forces in their efforts to eliminate terrorism from the province.

Governor felicitates cricket team on winning ODI series

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan national cricket team for winning the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia after 22 years.

In a statement, Governor Kundi praised the team’s exceptional performance, saying, “I applaud the Pakistan cricket team for their outstanding achievement in winning the ODI series in Australia. This victory reflects their hard work, dedication, and skill.”

He added, “The entire team deserves recognition for their remarkable performance, and I extend my congratulations to each player for contributing to this historic win.”

Governor Kundi also expressed his best wishes for the team’s future, saying, “I pray for more successes for the Pakistan cricket team in the future and hope they continue to make the nation proud with their remarkable performances on the global stage.”