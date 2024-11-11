Lahore bans outdoor activities, limits business hours amid worsening smog crisis

To combat the escalating smog levels, Lahore's district administration has issued a temporary ban on outdoor activities from November 11 to 17.

According to a notification from the Deputy Commissioner, all sports events, exhibitions, and outdoor dining are suspended, though religious gatherings are exempt. Additionally, shops, markets, and malls must close by 8 PM, with exemptions for medical stores, labs, petrol stations, and grocery stores. Large retail stores may only keep their grocery and medical sections open.

Citizens have been warned of strict penalties under Section 188 for violating these restrictions, and the Deputy Commissioner has advised residents to limit outdoor activities and use masks as precautions against smog-related health risks.

In parallel efforts, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has intensified daily tree-washing operations on major roads and green belts, including Mall Road, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road, as well as in Gulberg and Model Town, to reduce pollution. PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo stated that tree plantation and maintenance are being prioritized as essential anti-smog measures.

A recent Green Master Plan report has identified six primary factors contributing to Lahore's rising air pollution, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive action.