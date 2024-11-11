Lahore Whites defeat Islamabad by five wickets in Pool A clash

LAHORE - La­hore Whites triumphed over Islamabad by five wickets in a thrilling Pool A encounter at Marghzar Cricket Ground. Is­lamabad, after being put in to bat, posted scores of 167 all out and 155 all out in their two innings. Arsal Sheikh fought valiantly, finishing unbeaten on 63 in the first innings and 39 in the second, while Shay­an Sheikh contributed 43 and 20 runs, respectively. Lahore Whites chased down the target with steady contributions from their batters. Obaid Shahid scored 43, Saad Nasim added 40, and Attyab Ahmed made 36 runs. Lahore Whites were bowled out for 214 in their first innings. In their chase of 155, Muhammad Akhlaq’s unbeaten 42, along with Saad Nasim’s 23 not out, guided La­hore Whites to victory in 25.2 overs, with Islamabad’s Nus­ratullah taking 2 wickets for 41 runs. Ahmed Bashir was the star bowler for Lahore Whites, claiming 7 wickets for 31 runs in the first innings, while Ahmed Daniyal took 5 wickets for 34 runs in the second in­nings. Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad ex­tended his heartfelt congratu­lations to the Lahore Whites team on their remarkable vic­tory. “I would like to warm­ly congratulate the Lahore Whites on their impressive triumph over Islamabad in the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Tro­phy,” he said.“This outstanding performance showcases the team’s dedication, skill, and hard work. I am confident that they will continue to build on this success in the upcoming matches and strive towards winning the coveted trophy,” added Khawaja Nadeem.