 Light rain likely in Potohar areas in Punjab: PMD

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) has predict­ed mainly dry weather in La­hore and parts of Punjab with likely scattered rain in Poto­har region of varying intensi­ties on Sunday night and Mon­day. As per the PMD release, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A west­erly wave prevails over upper parts of the country which will likely strengthen on Sunday night. Under the influence of these weather systems, main­ly dry weather is expected in most districts of Punjab on Sunday night and Monday. On Sunday night, however, rain-wind are likely in the Potohar region, Attock, Murree, Gali­yat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chak­wal and surrounding areas. On Monday, rain-wind/thunder­storms are likely at isolated places in Attock, Murree, Galli­yat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chak­wal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujranwala and La­hore. The rains, though scat­tered and light, will likely pro­vide some relief by decreasing smog intensity in parts of the province. Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 17-19°C on Monday and 16-18°C on Tuesday. It is worth mentioning here that smog persisted in Lahore, Ka­sur, Okara, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Narowal, Gujranwala, Sar­godha, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Ba­hawalnagar, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas for the last 24 hours.