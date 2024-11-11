Lok Mela offers a vibrant celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage, music

ISLAMABAD - The annual at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), continued for the third consecutive day, mes­merised the audience by showcasing the vi­brant and diverse culture of Punjab province. The festival is a captivating blend of traditional music, dance, folklore, and exquisite handi­crafts, drawing visitors from all walks of life. The Punjab Pavilion, a focal point of the Mela, offered a mesmerising display of centuries-old crafts. Over 50 skilled artisans, both men and women, have set up stalls showcasing their ex­pertise in various disciplines, including weav­ing, tie-and-dye, block printing, embroidery, and needlework, pottery, carving, lacquer art, and furniture making, Jewelry and decorative items, basketry, camel bone carving, and shoe­making. Among the talented artisans, Suraya Abdullah from Kururpakka is renowned for her beautifully designed chunris in a variety of col­ors. Amir Bakhsh, a master of block printing in natural colors, has trained numerous individuals in this art form. Riaz Ahmed Mughal, a skilled craftsman from Sargodha’s Sillanwali district, is showcasing his family’s legacy of lacquer art on vases, plates, and lamps. The festival also features a daily cultural music festival where folk singers and musicians enthrall the audience with their energetic performances. On Sunday, the Punjab Culture Department organized a special mu­sical night at the Lok Virsa Open Air Theatre, featuring vibrant performances of renowned folk artists and musicians. The will continue until November 17 offering visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.