Maersk Line to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s maritime sector

Denmark's shipping company, Maersk Line, has announced a major $2 billion investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

The announcement was made during a meeting in Islamabad between the Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, and senior Maersk Line officials. The minister described the investment as a transformative step for Pakistan’s shipping and logistics industries, emphasizing the long-term economic advantages this cooperation could bring.

Maersk officials expressed confidence in the Government of Pakistan and satisfaction with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs' efforts in facilitating this milestone investment.

Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh reassured Maersk of the Ministry's full support, pledging assistance to streamline their operations and address any challenges to ensure a seamless investment process.

The minister further highlighted the potential of this partnership to attract additional foreign investments, strengthen Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, and contribute to port development, job creation, and economic growth, enhancing Pakistan's role in the global shipping industry.