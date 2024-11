LODHRAN - A man allegedly gunned down his stepmother over a do­mestic dispute in Kahror Pacca area, on Sunday. Ac­cording to Rescue officials, the incident took place in Kotla Dilbar town. The de­ceased was identified as 35-year-old Samina, wife of Aslam, a resident of Basti Makhdoom Hassan Kahror Pacca. The police launched a legal action after taking the body into its custody.