Man kills wife, son over domestic disputes

Peshawar - A man in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district shot dead his wife and young son and critically injured his daughter following domestic disputes, police reported on Sunday. According to police, the father, who was reportedly mentally disturbed, killed his wife and son and injured his 8-year-old daughter in the Dilla Zak area of Shabqadar before fleeing the scene.

Police added that the man took this extreme action after frequent domestic skirmishes. A case has been registered, and an investigation has begun.