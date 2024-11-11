Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Man kills wife, son over domestic disputes

NEWS AGENCIES
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A man in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district shot dead his wife and young son and critically injured his daughter following domestic disputes, police reported on Sunday. According to police, the father, who was reportedly mentally disturbed, killed his wife and son and injured his 8-year-old daughter in the Dilla Zak area of Shabqadar before fleeing the scene.

Police added that the man took this extreme action after frequent domestic skirmishes. A case has been registered, and an investigation has begun.

Tags:

NEWS AGENCIES

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1731305122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024