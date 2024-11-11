Moazzam Khan Klair felicitates Pakistan cricket team on ODI series win

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Fed­eration Sec­retary Gener­al Moazzam Khan Klair has extended heartfelt con­gratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their historic ODI series victory against Australia, marking a mile­stone achievement after 22 long years. “On behalf of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, I extend my warmest congratu­lations to our cricket team for this incredible achievement. This victory is a testament to the skill, dedication, and re­silience of our players, who have brought immense pride to the nation by overcoming a formidable opponent on their home turf,” said Klair. “Win­ning an ODI series in Australia after such a long period is a remarkable accomplishment, and I am confident that this will inspire athletes across all sports in Pakistan to aim high­er and work even harder to achieve their dreams.”He fur­ther added, “I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the entire coaching staff and management for their role in this success. We celebrate this victory together and hope that it will be the beginning of a new era of sporting excellence for Pakistan on the interna­tional stage.”