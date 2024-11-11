Moazzam Khan Klair felicitates Pakistan cricket team on ODI series win

LAHORE - Pakistan Cycling Federation Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their historic ODI series victory against Australia, marking a milestone achievement after 22 long years. “On behalf of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, I extend my warmest congratulations to our cricket team for this incredible achievement. This victory is a testament to the skill, dedication, and resilience of our players, who have brought immense pride to the nation by overcoming a formidable opponent on their home turf,” said Klair. “Winning an ODI series in Australia after such a long period is a remarkable accomplishment, and I am confident that this will inspire athletes across all sports in Pakistan to aim higher and work even harder to achieve their dreams.”He further added, “I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of the entire coaching staff and management for their role in this success. We celebrate this victory together and hope that it will be the beginning of a new era of sporting excellence for Pakistan on the international stage.”