Moin-u-din Abro’s book launching ceremony held in Hyderabad

November 11, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly series of literary ses­sions launched a book “Socio­logical Knowledge in the Light of Science” here at Qasimabad Business forum hall on Sun­day. Presiding over the event eminent writer Shah Nawaz Mahesar said that Sindhi soci­ety needs scientific books and books related to Science and fiction must be read as Science have elevated into the intel­ligence era and human needs were mentioned in this book. Author of the book Moin ud­din Abro said that here the as­semblies and laws are made under the Roman law however, he said, “we should make our own laws which will be written by educated people”. Professor Qutb Al Hussain Shah said that human history has developed from stone age to modern age and writer has mentioned it in detail in his book. Writer Man­soor Qadir Junejo said that Moi­nuddin Abro has taken care of the heritage of his elders and it was a moment of happiness.

