MPA Amjad criticizes exorbitant fees for Nadra certificates

In the Punjab Assembly on Monday, concerns were raised over the high fees charged by the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) for succession certificates. MPA Amjad Ali Javed, a treasury member, voiced his disapproval, calling the Rs20,000 fee for a succession certificate "unjust."

He also criticized Nadra for charging Rs10,000 for a decline certificate.

Javed urged the law minister to consider an amendment to make the process more affordable for the public. "An amendment should be introduced to allow civil courts the authority to issue these certificates," he added.

In response, MPA Samiullah Khan suggested that Javed submit an adjournment motion on the issue for discussion in the assembly.