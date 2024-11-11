Pak HC issues visas to Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 14-23 November. During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said in a press release on Sunday. Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra. “The issuance of visas is in the line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974,” it was added.