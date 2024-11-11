Monday, November 11, 2024
Pakistan a safe country, say Sikh Yatrees from USA and UK during visit to Lahore

NEWS AGENCIES
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) visiting from the United States and the United Kingdom have expressed their satisfaction with safety and hospitality they experienced in Pakistan, including in Lahore. Sikh Yatrees, who visited the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir in Lahore, praised Pakistan as a safe country. During their visit, they offered prayers and laid a ceremonial chaddar at the shrine. The Sikh visitors also extended their gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for facilitating swift visa approvals, which they received within hours. The Sikh Yatrees further appreciated the arrangements made for their food, accommodation and security, commending the efforts of the provincial administration.

