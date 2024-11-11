Pakistan end 22-year wait with ODI series triumph over Australia

PERTH - Pakistan secured their first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002 with a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the third and final match at Perth Stadium on Sunday.
Under the leadership of newly appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan staged an impressive comeback to clinch the series 2-1, following a loss in the opening match.Set a target of 141, Pakistan’s chase was bolstered by a strong opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, who added 84 runs before Lance Morris halted their momentum by dismissing both in quick succession.
Saim top-scored with 42 off 52 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Abdullah contributed 37 from 53 balls, striking one six and one four. After the openers’ departure, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took control, guiding Pakistan home with an unbeaten 58-run partnership. Rizwan played a swift 30-run knock off 27 balls, featuring two sixes and a four, while Babar remained steady with 28 off 30 balls, hitting four boundaries, sealing the victory in 26.5 overs.
Earlier, Rizwan’s decision to field first was validated by a strong bowling performance that restricted Australia to a modest 140. Naseem Shah struck early, removing Jake Fraser-McGurk (7), and Pakistan’s bowlers continued to apply pressure. Matthew Short attempted to stabilize Australia’s innings with a cautious 20, but wickets fell regularly at the other end.
Haris Rauf ended Short’s innings at 72-4 in the 14th over, and Australia’s struggles deepened as Marcus Stoinis (8) and Glenn Maxwell (0) departed swiftly, leaving them teetering at 88-6. A brief counter-attack by Sean Abbott, who scored 30, along with lower-order contributions from Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson, helped push Australia’s total to 140.
However, Shaheen Afridi’s two quick strikes ended the resistance, as Australia’s innings wrapped up with Cooper Connolly unable to return due to injury.Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah led Pakistan’s attack with three wickets each, while Haris Rauf claimed two, and Mohammad Hasnain picked up one.