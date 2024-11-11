Pakistan may host Champions Trophy 2025 without India: Sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to propose an alternative format for the 2025 that excludes India, as it plans to formally raise the issue of India's unwillingness to tour Pakistan with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to sources, the PCB, following consultations with the government, intends to send a letter to the ICC within the next two days requesting an official explanation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding its refusal to send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the tournament.

In a move that signals a firm stance, the PCB has reportedly completed legal consultations and is preparing to question the ICC on why the BCCI has declined the invitation for the , a flagship eight-team event set to be hosted by Pakistan. Acting on directives from Pakistan’s federal government, the PCB plans to ask the ICC to provide concrete reasons for India’s refusal, which has so far only been communicated verbally. The ICC subsequently confirmed India’s decision in writing to the PCB, although an official letter from the BCCI remains pending.

The PCB will likely reference historical precedents, including the 1996 and 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups to strengthen its case. In the 1996 event, Australia and the West Indies opted not to play in Sri Lanka due to security concerns, yet the ICC awarded points to their opponents rather than changing the host country. Similarly, in 2003, New Zealand and England chose not to play in Kenya and Zimbabwe, respectively, with no alteration to the tournament’s venues.

In light of these examples, the PCB intends to argue that ICC events have not traditionally changed locations despite individual team refusals, thus reinforcing its position on retaining Pakistan as the 2025 host. The proposed "minus-India" format is one alternative the PCB may put forward if the BCCI remains firm in its stance.

The PCB also plans to engage other cricket boards to present its viewpoint, potentially garnering support within the ICC. This approach, backed by Pakistan’s government, underscores the PCB's commitment to hosting the tournament in Pakistan and its resolve to address India’s non-participation constructively.

As the PCB waits for a formal response from the BCCI, this development marks a critical moment for international cricket, with the potentially facing a unique shift in its competitive format due to cross-border tensions.