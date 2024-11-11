Pakistan seeks $13m WHO grant to strengthen climate resilience

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services had reaffirmed its dedication to global health at COP-28 by endorsing a health declaration aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change.

Director of Nutrition at the Ministry of National Health Services Dr Mehreen Mujtaba announced plans to introduce a ‘National Health Adaptation Plan’ that evaluated climate-related risks across various provinces. With the support of international donors, Pakistan had completed a vulnerability assessment and was seeking a $13 million grant from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to enhance training programmes designed to bolster climate resilience within health systems, she said. In a session titled ‘Building Resilient Health Systems in the wake of Climate Crisis in South Asia’ at the Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), the panellists highlighted the necessity for adapting strategies that enhanced climate and health resilience, supported by a robust and sustainable financial framework. Special remarks were made by Dr Robert Marten, AHSPR, Geneva; while the panellists comprised Dr Upasona Ghosh, PHFI from India; Rabia Tabassum from SDPI; Environmental Health Scientist from Nepal, Dr Meghnath Dhimal and Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed Hanifi from ICDDR-B, Bangladesh. The panel organisers were Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Rabia Tabassum and Khansa Naeem from the SDPI.

The experts emphasised that climate change presented significant health risks within the healthcare sector.

Dr Meghnath Dhimal said there was an alarming rise in climate-related health issues, such as heat-related illnesses, vector-borne diseases and respiratory problems, which were exacerbated by air pollution. He said the health sector must evolve to meet these challenges head-on, advocating for a comprehensive approach that integrated climate adaptation into health planning.

The panellists presented data illustrating the correlation between extreme weather events and increased morbidity rates.

They argued that without a robust strategy to address these impacts, vulnerable populations in South Asia would continue to suffer disproportionately. They called for innovative solutions that not only addressed immediate health concerns but also promoted long-term sustainability.

The discussion also touched on the critical need for a sustainable financial system to support these initiatives.

The panellists proposed the establishment of dedicated funds to finance climate-resilient health infrastructure, saying that investing in such systems would not only protect public health but also enhance economic stability in the face of climate uncertainties. As the session concluded, the speakers united in their call for collaborative efforts among governments, NGOs, and the private sector to create a resilient health system capable of withstanding the challenges posed by climate change. Their collective vision underscored the importance of proactive measures and strategic planning to safeguard the health of communities across South Asia in an era of environmental upheaval, according to a press release.