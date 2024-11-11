Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka ‘A’ series commences today

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens will take on ‘A’ in the first of two four-day games of the se­ries commencing today (Mon­day) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second four-day will be played from Novem­ber 18 to 21, while the series also includes three 50-over matches, scheduled to take place at the same venue from November 25 to 29. The four-day matches will begin at 9:30am, with the toss taking place at 9am. Shaheens will be captained by Mohammad Huraira, who will lead the side for the first time, while ‘A’, who are mak­ing their maiden visit to Pakistan, will be led by Pasindu Sooriya­bandara in the four-day games, while Nuwanidu Fernando will lead them in the 50-over series. Five cricketers, Haider Ali, Hus­sain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Mo­hammad Wasim Jnr and Rohail Nazir in four-day squad have al­ready represented Pakistan at the international level. Additionally, among the 14-member squad, four players - Ali Zaryab, Moham­mad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr and Saad Khan had featured in the four-day series against Ban­gladesh ‘A’ held in Islamabad two months ago. This is the third red-ball series for Pakistan Shaheens in 2024 as they have faced Ban­gladesh ‘A’ in Darwin and Islam­abad earlier. Mohammad Huraira talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the series, said:“It is an honour to lead Pakistan Shaheens. Our side consists of talented players who have had productive training sessions here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and they are ready to perform in the upcom­ing series.“Playing for Shaheens will provide players a pathway to showcase their skills and impress the selectors to get a chance to represent Pakistan at the international level.” PasinduSooriyabandara, cap­tain ‘A’ said:“Since our arrival here in Pakistan, we have received great hos­pitality as people are very helpful. We have a good side with a strong batting line-up and also a good bowling at­tack. We will take it one game at a time and aim to perform well in the series.”

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS FOUR-DAYERS SQUAD: Mohammad Huraira (c), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haid­er Ali, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Rohail Nazir, Saad Khan and Sameen Gul. ‘A’ FOUR-DAYERS SQUAD: PasinduSooriyabandara (c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ashi­an Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, DinuraKalupahana, Isitha Wijesu­ndara, Nipun Dhananjaya, Nisala Tharaka, Oshada Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Pulindu Perera, Sonal Dinusha, Vishad Randika, Vishwa Fernando and Wanuja Sahan.