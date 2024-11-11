Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka ‘A’ series commences today

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens will take on Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the first of two four-day games of the series commencing today (Monday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second four-day will be played from November 18 to 21, while the series also includes three 50-over matches, scheduled to take place at the same venue from November 25 to 29. The four-day matches will begin at 9:30am, with the toss taking place at 9am. Shaheens will be captained by Mohammad Huraira, who will lead the side for the first time, while Sri Lanka ‘A’, who are making their maiden visit to Pakistan, will be led by Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the four-day games, while Nuwanidu Fernando will lead them in the 50-over series. Five cricketers, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Rohail Nazir in four-day squad have already represented Pakistan at the international level. Additionally, among the 14-member squad, four players - Ali Zaryab, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr and Saad Khan had featured in the four-day series against Bangladesh ‘A’ held in Islamabad two months ago. This is the third red-ball series for Pakistan Shaheens in 2024 as they have faced Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin and Islamabad earlier. Mohammad Huraira talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the series, said:“It is an honour to lead Pakistan Shaheens. Our side consists of talented players who have had productive training sessions here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and they are ready to perform in the upcoming series.“Playing for Shaheens will provide players a pathway to showcase their skills and impress the selectors to get a chance to represent Pakistan at the international level.” PasinduSooriyabandara, captain Sri Lanka ‘A’ said:“Since our arrival here in Pakistan, we have received great hospitality as people are very helpful. We have a good side with a strong batting line-up and also a good bowling attack. We will take it one game at a time and aim to perform well in the series.”
PAKISTAN SHAHEENS FOUR-DAYERS SQUAD: Mohammad Huraira (c), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Rohail Nazir, Saad Khan and Sameen Gul. SRI LANKA ‘A’ FOUR-DAYERS SQUAD: PasinduSooriyabandara (c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, DinuraKalupahana, Isitha Wijesundara, Nipun Dhananjaya, Nisala Tharaka, Oshada Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Pulindu Perera, Sonal Dinusha, Vishad Randika, Vishwa Fernando and Wanuja Sahan.