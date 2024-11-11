Pakistan urges world powers to help end Gaza genocide

Merely condemning Israeli actions not sufficient

Ishaq Dar calls for Israel’s accountability for war crimes. Hopes new US administration will prioritise efforts to reinvigorate peace initiatives in Middle East. Recommends Palestine’s full UN membership. PM Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to attend Second Arab-Islamic Summit on the Middle East.



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for Israel’s accountability and urged the international community to help end Gaza genocide as resolving the Middle East crisis will lead to global peace. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed the hope that the new US administration, following the recent presidential elections, would prioritize efforts to reinvigorate peace initiatives in the Middle East in line with UN resolutions and international law.

During the Council of Foreign Ministers’ Preparatory Meeting for the Second Arab-Islamic Summit on the Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar underscored that merely condemning Israeli actions is not sufficient. He emphasized the moral and legal responsibility to support the Palestinian people’s rights and demand justice for them.

“The entire Muslim Ummah is looking to us today. We must show strong political resolve, unity, and take concrete actions to address the current situation,” he added.

The Summit has been convened at the initiative of Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Dar called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and surrounding areas, guaranteed humanitarian aid access for Palestinians, an end to Israel’s actions against UNRWA, and urged the UN General Assembly to ensure UNRWA’s continued operations.

He also recommended enforcing UNGA resolution ES-10/24, advocating for Palestine’s full UN membership, exploring legal measures to hold Israel accountable for war crimes, imposing an immediate arms embargo on Israel, reviewing Israel’s UN membership, and appointing a Joint Arab-Islamic Special Envoy for Middle East affairs to coordinate implementation of resolutions from previous Arab-Islamic Summits.

Reflecting on the first Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh last November, he noted that despite decisive measures to end the Gaza conflict, the situation in the Middle East has worsened.

“Israel is flagrantly disregarding international norms and laws. The Israeli occupying forces continue committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against innocent Palestinians,” he said.

In the past year, he noted, over 44,000 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 100,000 injured and millions displaced. Access to humanitarian aid has also been severely restricted.

“The reckless pursuit of a ‘Greater Israel’ beyond Palestine’s borders poses serious risks to regional peace and stability,” he warned, condemning Israel’s attacks as blatant violations of the UN Charter and international law.

Dar praised Saudi Arabia’s initiative in organizing the “Global Alliance for Implementation of a Two-State Solution” last month and assured Pakistan’s commitment to its objectives, adding that Pakistan will actively participate in the Alliance’s working groups.

He commended efforts by the Ministerial Committee formed after last year’s summit to resolve the enduring challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah. He reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding support for Palestine, mentioning humanitarian aid shipments, scholarships for Palestinian students, and medical training initiatives.

Pakistan, he affirmed, remains steadfast in advocating for a viable, contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He extended gratitude to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud for organizing this significant summit preparation meeting, as well as the OIC and Arab League secretaries-general for their commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Riyadh to represent Pakistan in the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Riyadh today.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s full support to the Palestinian cause.

He will call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza, urging an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and immediate cessation of the ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region that is endangering security of the countries in the Middle East.

Pakistan will also call for providing international protection for the Palestinian people and for establishment of an independent state of Palestine on the border of 1967 with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other Arab League and OIC Member States.

Heads of State and governments and senior officials from Arab League and the OIC member countries are participating in the Summit which would continue for two days.