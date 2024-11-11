Pakistan vows to end violence against children

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to pro­tecting children’s rights and eradicating violence against children as its delegation, led by Ms. Aye­sha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), and Ms Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson of the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, represented Paki­stan in the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children (VAC), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

This landmark event, hosted by the Govern­ment of Colombia in collaboration with Sweden, UNICEF, the UN Special Representative of the Sec­retary-General on Violence Against Children and the World Health Organization, aims to accelerate global efforts toward achieving the Sustainable De­velopment Goal target of ending violence against children by 2030. Hosted in Bogotá, Colombia, the conference gathered representatives from 143 countries, along with global leaders, child rights organizations, and United Nations bodies, to ad­dress the universal challenge of ending violence against children. The conference commenced with an inspiring plenary session, where Mr. Gus­tavo Petro, President of Colombia, underscored the urgent need to eliminate violence against children. Leaders and stakeholders worldwide pledged their commitment to ensuring children’s safety through universal access to comprehensive parenting support, secure and enabling environ­ments, and effective response services for victims of violence to prevent recurrence and foster resil­ient pathways for children and families.

Pakistan’s delegation presented the commit­ments followed by the National Preparatory Session held in Islamabad on October 3, where key stakeholders from national and provincial governments, civil society, and academia dis­cussed the nation’s child protection goals. At the conference, Pakistan will present two sig­nificant pledges; Strengthening Integrated Child Protection Services: Pakistan pledges to expand and enhance child protection services across the country by 2027. This includes reinforcing district-level child protection units, enacting and enforcing child protection laws, and developing a gender-responsive, child-sensitive workforce. This initiative aims to support at least 18,000 child survivors and their families while extending protection services to over 28 million children.