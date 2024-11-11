Pakistani electric fan manufacturer taps into global opportunities at 7th CIIE

SHANGHAI - Pakistani electric fan manufacturer has tapped into global opportunities at 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Electric fan manufacturing prowess is on full display at the CIIE, with Royal Fans from Gujrat, exhibiting a diverse range of ceiling fans, bracket fans, ped­estal fans and other cooling appliances.

This is the company’s maiden ap­pearance at the expo, where it focuses on showcasing its fan products made from wood, metal, plastic and other materials. The Royal Fans, represented by Yasir Waseem Arshard, export mar­keting manager of Royal Home Appli­ances, noted that the CIIE serves as an excellent platform to showcase a wide variety of consumer goods and that the exhibition provided an opportunity for the company to explore, network, and gain insights from global peers.

The consumer goods section of this CIIE occupies over 80,000 square me­tres, bringing together more than 700 enterprises from over 70 countries and regions. Arshard expressed optimism about gaining new export customers not only for the Chinese market but also for other international markets. Chi­na’s increasing openness and its spe­cific measures to attract foreign busi­nesses, such as deepening multilateral and bilateral cooperation, promoting high-quality trade development and technological innovation cooperation, and opening up to the least developed countries, have created a favourable environment for Pakistani businesses alike. “Currently, I see a huge potential for Pakistani home appliance manu­facturers to enter the Chinese market and supply our products locally, as China shifts its focus from these prod­ucts to higher-value items,” Arshard said, adding, “We are already exporting worldwide, with our major customers in Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, and across the Middle East. We are also ex­porting to Europe and the UK.”

What sets Royal Home Appliances apart from other exporters is its own manufacturing facilities. The company produces about 95 percent of its prod­ucts in-house, allowing it to maintain strict quality control and offer high-quality products at competitive prices. According to the Pakistan Electric Fans Manufacturers Association (PEFMA), the fan industry in Pakistan is concen­trated mainly in Gujrat and Gujranwala, where 98 percent of the country’s fan production takes place. The industry, categorised as a light engineering sec­tor, has been in existence since Paki­stan’s independence. The geographical concentration of fan manufacturers in Gujrat and Gujranwala has created a cluster that facilitates cost reduction, product complementarity and diffusion of knowledge and information within the local industry. The electric fan in­dustry in Pakistan is considered one of the most emerging products with sig­nificant potential to contribute to ex­port revenues. With a non-traditional export-oriented sector like electric fans, Pakistan has the opportunity to pene­trate the international market and earn precious foreign exchange. Manufactur­ing fans in metal and plastic adds to the sector’s dynamism and versatility.

There are currently around 300 fan manufacturing units in Pakistan which play a crucial role in socio-economic de­velopment of the country. The industry has become a primary source of employ­ment and benefits various segments of the supply chain, including vendors, suppliers, service providers, distribu­tors and dealers. Targeting the world’s consumer fan market, which has an im­port volume of US 3.8 billion, Pakistan’s electric fan industry exported revenue of around US27.59 million in 2020. “The CIIE provided a valuable platform for us to showcase our products and explore new markets, contributing to Pakistan’s efforts to increase its global footprint in the fan industry,” Arshard added.