Passengers protest after PIA Karachi-Lahore flight delayed by over 5 hours

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK302 from Karachi to Lahore faced significant delays on Saturday, departing over five hours later than scheduled. Initially set to depart at 7:00am, the flight finally took off at 12:20 AM, leaving more than 150 passengers frustrated. The flight’s departure time was changed three times, with passengers voicing their anger and protesting at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to the frequent rescheduling. The final estimated departure time was pushed back multiple times, leading to increasing dissatisfaction among travelers.