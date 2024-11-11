Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Passengers protest after PIA Karachi-Lahore flight delayed by over 5 hours

Passengers protest after PIA Karachi-Lahore flight delayed by over 5 hours
Our Staff Reporter
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK302 from Karachi to Lahore faced significant delays on Saturday, departing over five hours later than scheduled. Initially set to depart at 7:00am, the flight finally took off at 12:20 AM, leaving more than 150 passengers frustrated. The flight’s de­parture time was changed three times, with pas­sengers voicing their anger and protesting at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to the frequent rescheduling. The final estimated depar­ture time was pushed back multiple times, leading to increasing dissatisfaction among travelers.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024