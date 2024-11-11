Passengers protest after PIA Karachi-Lahore flight delayed by over 5 hours

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK302 from Karachi to Lahore faced significant delays on Saturday, departing over five hours later than scheduled. Initially set to depart at 7:00am, the flight finally took off at 12:20 AM, leaving more than 150 passengers frustrated. The flight’s de­parture time was changed three times, with pas­sengers voicing their anger and protesting at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to the frequent rescheduling. The final estimated depar­ture time was pushed back multiple times, leading to increasing dissatisfaction among travelers.