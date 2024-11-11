Monday, November 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“An architect’s most useful tools are an eraser at the drafting board, and a wrecking bar at the site.” –Frank Lloyd Wright

Past in Perspective
November 11, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

Frank Lloyd Wright, an eminent American ar­chitect, redefined modern architecture with innovative designs marked by organic prin­ciples. Born in 1867, his vision harmonised struc­tures with their natural surroundings, epitomised by Fallingwater and the Guggenheim Museum. Wright pioneered the Prairie School movement, emphasising horizontal lines and open interior spaces. His ‘Usonian’ homes championed afford­ability without compromising aesthetics. Taliesin, his Wisconsin estate, and Taliesin West in Arizona stood as experimental laboratories for architectur­al ideas. Wright’s influence transcended borders, shaping architectural philosophy worldwide. His legacy endures, inspiring generations with his pi­oneering ethos that architecture should reflect the environment and enrich the lives of its inhabitants.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1731217733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024