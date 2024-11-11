Frank Lloyd Wright, an eminent American ar­chitect, redefined modern architecture with innovative designs marked by organic prin­ciples. Born in 1867, his vision harmonised struc­tures with their natural surroundings, epitomised by Fallingwater and the Guggenheim Museum. Wright pioneered the Prairie School movement, emphasising horizontal lines and open interior spaces. His ‘Usonian’ homes championed afford­ability without compromising aesthetics. Taliesin, his Wisconsin estate, and Taliesin West in Arizona stood as experimental laboratories for architectur­al ideas. Wright’s influence transcended borders, shaping architectural philosophy worldwide. His legacy endures, inspiring generations with his pi­oneering ethos that architecture should reflect the environment and enrich the lives of its inhabitants.